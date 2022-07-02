West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and USA: When and where to watch WI vs BAN Dominica T20I?

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st WI vs BAN T20I.

The first T20I of the ongoing Bangladesh’s tour of West Indies will be played in Roseau. An afternoon contest at the Windsor Park will only be the third T20I at this venue.

West Indies, who have won and lost a Dominica T20I, would be playing an international match after half-a-decade and a T20I after eight years here. Coming on the back of a dominating 2-0 series victory last month, the home team would be confident of replicating the same form in the shortest format as well.

Bangladesh, who will be playing their first-ever T20I in Dominica today, had won a couple of ODIs here 13 years ago. The visitors would be wanting to make the most of these three overseas T20Is in an ICC T20 World Cup year.

It is worth mentioning that West Indies have maintained a 7-5 lead in 13 T20Is against Bangladesh over the years. While these two teams had last met in this format during the ICC T20 World Cup last year, they will be taking part in a bilateral T20I series after four years. In what will be their seventh bilateral T20I series against each other, West Indies lead by 3-2 in this aspect.

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and USA

Continuing with an unfortunate scenario for international cricket in West Indies, New Zealand, Bangladesh and some other nations in the recent years, Bangladesh’s tour of West Indies 2022 is no different with respect to not finding a platform for television viewing in India.

Having said that, streaming platform Fan Code is streaming the same at a nominal price. Fans, who wish to buy a pass for the rest of the multi-format tour (three T20Is and three ODIs), will have to pay a 51% discounted price of INR 39 on the website or mobile application of FanCode.

As far as local fans in the Caribbean are concerned, they will be able to follow this T20I on ESPN Caribbean. Meanwhile, Bangladeshi fans back home will be able to watch Dominica T20Is on T-Sports after no channel televised the first Test in Bangladesh either. Fans living in USA and UK will be able to watch this series on ESPN+ and BT Sport respectively.

Date – 03/07/2022 (Saturday).

Match start Time – 01:30 PM (local) and 11:00 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (India), T-Sports (Bangladesh), ESPN Caribbean (Caribbean), ESPN+ (USA) and BT Sport (UK).

Online platform – FanCode (India), ICC TV (Bangladesh), West Indies Cricket YouTube Channel (Other Countries).