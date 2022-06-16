West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and USA: When and where to watch WI vs BAN Antigua Test?

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st WI vs BAN Test.

The first Test of the imminent Bangladesh’s tour of West Indies will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium from today. Bangladesh’s all-format tour will kick-start the West Indian international summer this year.

Having last hosted international matches across formats in 2021, Antigua will be hosting its first international match of 2022. Participant in all 11 Test matches played here, West Indies have won three, lost two and drawn six over the years. Bangladesh, on the other hand, had lost their inaugural North Sound Test four years ago.

Part of the ongoing second edition of ICC World Test Championship, this two-match Test series will be the 11th between these two teams. In the last 10 Test series against each other, West Indies have won eight as compared to Bangladesh’ two victories. As far as playing in West Indies is concerned, Bangladesh’s lone series victory in four attempts had come in 2009.

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and USA

Continuing with the case for international cricket in West Indies, New Zealand, Bangladesh and some other nations in the recent years, Bangladesh’s tour of West Indies 2022 is no different as even this won’t be available for television viewing in India.

Having said that, streaming platform Fan Code is streaming the same at a nominal price. Fans, who wish to buy a pass for this multi-format tour (two Tests, three T20Is and three ODIs), will have to pay a 41% discounted price of INR 59 on the website or mobile application of FanCode. Interesting, Fan Code even has a one-match (first Test) subscription costing a fan a 25% discounted price of INR 15.

As far as local fans in the Caribbean are concerned, they will be able to follow this Test match on ESPN Caribbean. Meanwhile, Bangladeshi fans back home will be able to watch North Sound Test on Rabbithole BD YouTube/Toffee App. Fans living in USA and UK will be able to watch this series on ESPN, ESPN+ and BT Sport respectively.

Date – 16/06/2022 (Thursday) – 20/06/2022 (Monday).

Match start Time – 10:00 AM (local) and 07:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (India and Bangladesh), ESPN Caribbean (Caribbean), ESPN, ESPN+ (USA), BT Sport (UK).

Online platform – FanCode (India), Rabbithole BD YouTube and Toffee App (Bangladesh), West Indies Cricket YouTube Channel (Other Countries).