Warner Park average score T20: Warner Park Basseterre St Kitts highest successful T20 run chase

West Indies will take on India in the 2nd T20I of the 5-match series at Warner Park in St Kitts. Team India won the 1st match, and they would want to take a 2-0 lead, whereas the hosts would want to level it.

The bowlers of the Indian team have been on fire, whereas Rohit Sharma also proved his class in the last match. The rest of the batters would want to come back in form. West Indies have struggled in this series, and they are still struggling to find the right combination.

The track at the Warner Park in St. Kitts has performed really differently in the T20Is and domestic T20 games. In the T20I games, the pitch has behaved in a bowling-friendly way, and the batters have struggled out there in the middle, where the pitch has been decent batting tracks in the domestic T20 games.

The average 1st T20I innings score at this ground is 128 runs, whereas the average score in the T20 domestic games has been 165 runs. So, there is a daylight gap between the average score of T20 domestic and T20I games. A fresh pitch is expected for this match.

The highest T20I chase at this ground has been achieved by West Indies when they achieved the target of 147 runs against Afghanistan. Afghanistan scored 146/6 in the first innings, where Kesrick Williams took three wickets for the West Indies. Mohammad Nabi was the highest scorer of Afghanistan with 38 runs.

West Indies chased the target in just 19.2 overs, courtesy of a brilliant inning of Marlon Samuels. He scored 89 runs in just 66 balls courtesy of three sixes and nine boundaries. This proves that batting has not been that easy on this very ground.