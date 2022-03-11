Jhye Richardson injury update: Jhye Richardson suffers hamstring injury during Marsh One Day Cup Final against New South Wales

Jhye Richardson injury update: Australian pacer injured himself while bowling in the Marsh One Day Cup final against New South Wales.

Western Australia won the title of Marsh One Day Cup 2022 by beating New South Wales in the final by 18 runs. Western Australia opted to bat first at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. They had a tough start, but they managed to score 225 runs courtesy of some brilliant batting by Jhye Richardson and Jason Behrendorff at the end.

The New South Wales side just managed to score 207 runs and lost the game by 18 runs. Andrew Tye took four wickets for Western Australia, whereas Aaron Hardie took three. Moises Henriques was the highest run-scorer of New South Wales with 43 runs.

Although, in all the happiness, the injury of Jhye Richardson has become a concern for the Western Australian side.

Jhye Richardson injury update

While bowling in the 2nd innings, Jhye Richardson injured himself. He completed his run-up, but he felt something on his hamstring, and he was clearly struggling. Even the commentators said the same about him when he finished the runup. He had to leave the spell by completing just 6.4 overs.

He will be accessed and scanned later to know the exact status of his injury. Richardson was rested for the ongoing Pakistan tour in order to stay fresh for the season. This step was taken considering the injury history of Richardson.

In 2019, Richardson dislocated his shoulder while fielding in Sharjah. The shoulder injury took away his Ashes dream in 2019, but he finally made his Ashes debut in Adelaide. Richardson mainly focussed on white-ball since his return, but he had a terrific spell with red-ball this season. In the Sheffield Shield this season, Richardson has scalped 23 wickets in four games.

Jhye Richardson recently signed a contract extension with the BBL champions Perth Scorchers. Richardson confirmed that he is aiming to make his return on the upcoming Sri Lankan tour and wants to play the T20 World Cup at home.