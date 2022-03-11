Cricket

Jhye Richardson injury update: Jhye Richardson suffers hamstring injury during Marsh One Day Cup Final against New South Wales

Jhye Richardson injury update: Jhye Richardson suffers hamstring injury during Marsh One Day Cup Final against New South Wales
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Hilton goes horizontal": Hilton Cartwright grabs startling boundary catch to dismiss Moises Henriques in Marsh Cup final
Next Article
"I have no doubt Mitch Swepson will be far more successful than the last leggie": Steve Smith wishes Mitchell Swepson well ahead of his debut in the Karachi test
Cricket Latest News
“I have no doubt Mitch Swepson will be far more successful than the last leggie”: Steve Smith wishes Mitchell Swepson well ahead of his debut in the Karachi test

Mitchell Swepson is set to make his debut in the Karachi test against Pakistan and…