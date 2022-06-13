Cricket

“We’ve got enough cover for that fifth bowler”: Aaron Finch relies on Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis bowling credentials for SL vs AUS ODIs

Aaron Finch said that the Australian team can rely on the bowling of Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell in the ODIs against Sri Lanka.
Rishikesh Sharma

