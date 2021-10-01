“What a ball”: Irfan Pathan delighted with Arshdeep Singh’s delivery to dismiss Shubman Gill in IPL 2021

Arshdeep Singh’s delivery: The Punjabi fast bowler continued his top form by handing his team with an early breakthrough in Dubai.

During the 45th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Dubai, Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh drew first blood after captain Lokesh Rahul won the toss and chose to field.

It all happened on the second delivery of the third over when Kolkata Knight Riders opening batter Shubman Gill (7) was absolutely clueless against an in-swinging delivery from the left-arm bowler.

Wanting to drive Arshdeep off a delivery which pitched at an apt length and swung enough into the batter to deceive him, all Gill could do was inside the ball on to the stumps to walk back to the pavilion after scoring a boundary.

Introduced into the attack as a first-change bowler, all it required for Arshdeep to pick a wicket was a couple of deliveries. Playing his 10th match of this season, Arshdeep has 14 wickets to his name which have come at an average of 17.57, an economy rate of 7.60 and a strike rate of 13.8.

While the 22-year old player has become the joint-highest wicket-taker for PBKS, he is also the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021.

Despite losing an early wicket, Knight Riders have recovered pretty well as Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi have put together more than 50 runs for the second wicket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Irfan Pathan delighted with Arshdeep Singh’s delivery to dismiss Shubman Gill

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who had affected similar dismissals in his playing days, took to social media platform Twitter to laud Arshdeep’s bowling tonight.

Readers must note that this is not the first time when Pathan has been wax lyrical about the Punjabi pacer. Pathan had also praised Arshdeep when he had picked career-best T20 figures against Rajasthan Royals and dismissed RR captain Sanju Samson to win a match in the first leg.

What a ball to get rid of shubman by @arshdeepsinghh keep an eye on this boy. Bowling 135 swinging around. Good prospect. #IPL2021 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 1, 2021

Twitter reactions on Arshdeep Singh:

Loved it — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 1, 2021

Undecided but wondering if I’d ask Arshdeep to work on his accuracy or his pace/strength. See a bright future for him, but don’t want him to get caught out in a few seasons due to familiarity. #IPL2021 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) October 1, 2021

Terrific ball! Arshdeep has been special for @PunjabKingsIPL well bowled young man. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 1, 2021

