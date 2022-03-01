Gujarat Titans dress: When will Gujarat Titans reveal IPL jersey 2022?

Gujarat Titans dress: The CVC Capitals owned franchise is set to make its debut in the imminent 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

The to-be debutant franchise of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League- Gujarat Titans (GT) became the first team to unveil and launch the franchise’s official logo in a virtual space in Metaverse, a few days ago.

The logo resembles a Golden colour pyramid, with ‘Gujarat Titans’ embossed on it in front of a Dark Blue backdrop. The colour combinations of the logo comprises the colours Golden, Blue, and White.

As per the franchise, the logo’s inspiration is derived from a high soaring ‘kite’ which rules the sky with all its might to scale new horizons of endless possibilities.

The GT Metaverse virtual space would also act as a place of interaction for the franchise’s fans’ interaction during the entire season of IPL 2022.

🏃🏃‍♀️Step into the Titans Dugout! ▶️ Watch our stars unveil the logo in the metaverse! ⭐ ▶️ https://t.co/dCcIzWpM4U#GujaratTitans pic.twitter.com/9N6Cl6a3y4 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) February 20, 2022

Gujarat Titans dress

As of now, there is no official information from the Gujarat Titans management as to when they plan to reveal the official jersey their players would be donning from the upcoming season.

As per a previous week report, the franchise was yet to finalize their IPL jersey for the season, and is most likely to unveil it by the first week of March.

Also, as per reports, the Titans players would most likely don a Light Blue jersey.

In a different news as of today, GT were handed a massive blow with their possible opening batter for the season- England’s flamboyant opening batter Jason Roy deciding to mark his unavailability for IPL 2022, owing to bio-bubble fatigue.

The 31-year-old was possibly roped in as the team’s opener alongside Shubman Gill, with not many further like-to-like replacement choices for the slot from the newly former squad.

It remains to be seen if and who the GT management decide to rope in from the unsold auction players’ list to act as his replacement.