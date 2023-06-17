HomeSearch

“What Is Going On Here”: Ricky Ponting Bemused By Harry Brook Bowling Ahead Of Ollie Robinson On Day 2

Dixit Bhargav
|Published June 17, 2023

Harry Brook bowls on Day 2. Photo Courtesy: Screengrab from Sony LIV

Legendary Australian captain Ricky Ponting failed to understand England captain Ben Stokes bringing batter Harry Brook into the bowling attack ahead of pacers Ollie Robinson and himself and all-rounder Moeen Ali. Calling the match for Sky Sports Cricket, a bemused Ponting questioned the seriousness of the move.

Taking into consideration how bowling changes are mostly subjective, it is understandable for a commentator to find faults with a fielding captain’s decision. Speaking particularly of this case, Ponting couldn’t fathom Stokes bowling Brook before specialist bowlers in the first hour of the second day of an Ashes series.

It wouldn’t be wrong to assume that Ponting wouldn’t have been baffled had Stokes introduced Brook into the attack once specialist bowlers were unable to trouble the Australian batters during a long day on the field for England. Brook, who bowls gentle medium pace, bowling in this specific situation was a lot to digest for someone who captained an international team successfully for a decade.

Ricky Ponting Bemused By Harry Brook Bowling Ahead Of Ollie Robinson

Sitting beside former England captain Michael Atherton and former batter Kevin Pietersen, Ponting didn’t mince his words to nitpick about Stokes’ ploy.

“What is going on here? Big extravagant moves! That can’t be right. That’s wrong. 110 kmph!”

Pietersen, meanwhile, joked about Australia vice-captain Steven Smith requiring to not show respect to Brook. With the right-arm bowler leaking a solitary run in the over, Pietersen suggested Smith to use the vacant deep mid-wicket position for “easy runs”.

“C’mon Smudge! No one out at deep mid wicket.”

Bowling only for the second time in Test cricket, it is noteworthy that Brook had dismissed former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in the eight overs he bowled during the historic Wellington Test earlier this year.

Twitterati Astonished By Harry Brook Bowling 15th Over In Test Cricket

Readers must note that Ponting wasn’t the only one who was left astonished by Brook bowling the 15th over of a Test innings. Below mentioned reactions on social media platform Twitter further validate Ponting’s point.

Readers must note that Brook was into the attack for a lone over before the drinks break. Additionally, Stokes introduced both Robinson and Ali right after the first hour of day’s play.

