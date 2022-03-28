What is Tata Neu: IPL 2022 sponsor name

What is Tata Neu: The title sponsors of the ongoing IPL 2022, Tata, are set to launch their new super app during the course of the league.

The Tata Group, which replaced Vivo midway through its five-year contract which was supposed to end this year, and thereby bagged the IPL title sponsorship rights for 2022 and 2023 season of the cash-rich league, is expected to make new avenues in its bid to promote the brand’s business.

The multinational conglomerate group, taking full advantage of the cash-rich league’s popularity, launched a campaign for its one-stop application (app) for all the TATA products, the presence of which was noted during the ongoing edition’s opening match between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The ‘Vivo Fan Box’ which was there in place since the 2018 edition of the tournament, was replaced with the ‘Tata Neu Box’.

This is India’s biggest entertainment show! TATA IPL’s first game of this season, & here goes the #NeuBall!

What’s it going to be? #TATAIPL #TATAIPL2022 #TATANEU #NEUBALL — Tata Neu (@tata_neu) March 26, 2022

What is Tata Neu

Set to be lunched by the first week of April, the ‘Tata Neu’ is the one-stop app where Tata Group’s top assets would be integrated at one common place, providing the consumers to avail its services via an app.

Online grocer ‘BigBasket’, e-pharmacy ‘1mg’, electronics focused retailer ‘Croma’, along with the flight booking services in its airlines – Air India, Air Asia, Vistara – all of these can be availed by the consumers via an app in the near future.

Other Tata companies like Westside, Starbucks and Tata Cliq are also set to be integrated into the app.

As of now, the app has only been made available to every Tata employee on an ‘invite-only basis’, where each employee has the option to invite as many as five people to avail the services of the app.

