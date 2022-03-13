IPL sponsors 2022: Full list of new IPL 2022 sponsors

IPL sponsors 2022: The SportsRush brings you the list of all the sponsor’s details of the Indian Premier League 2022.

After the grueling IPL auction, all ten teams have finalized their teams for the upcoming season. Ishan Kishan emerged as the highest-earning player, whereas Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer also fetched some great amounts.

Delhi Capitals have certainly made the strongest team on the paper, whereas Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow are also not far behind. Mumbai Indians have made a team for the future by signing some extremely talented players.

The IPL 2022 is set to start from 26 March 2022, whereas the final will be played on 29 May 2022. It is now confirmed that the IPL 2022 will be played in India only. BCCI has made it official that the league games will be played in Mumbai and Pune. There will be two groups of five teams each.

A team will play its group members and one of the teams from the other group twice, whereas they will play one game each against the other four teams. So, a team will play 14 leagues games before the playoffs. The top-4 team overall will qualify for the playoffs.

IPL sponsors 2022

TATA has replaced Vivo as the title sponsor of the IPL for the next couple of seasons. The TATA group will pay INR 335 crores every year to the board to be the title sponsor.

BCCI have also roped in Swiggy Instamart and RuPay as the official partners. As per a report on News18, sources have confirmed that the BCCI bagged contract deals worth INR 44 crores with Swiggy and INR 42 crores with RuPay.

The sponsors like Dream11, Unacademy, Ciat, Paytm, and Upstox are already retained by BCCI. BCCI is aiming to earn around 800 Cr per season from the sponsorship deals.

In addition to existing sponsors like Dream11, Cred, Upstox & Unacademy, @BCCI has now roped in Swiggy, Rupay and Aramco (Orange & Purple Caps) as sponsors for #IPL 2022; Lets not forget the Vivo to Tata switch! Windfall gains lined up for the franchisee’s #SportsBiz #Sports — Amit Purohit (@purohita87) March 11, 2022

Title Sponsor – TATA

Official Partners – Dream11, Unacademy, TATA Safari, CRED, Upstox, RuPay

Umpire Partners – PayTM

Official Strategic Timeout Partner – CEAT

Purple Cap and Orange Cup – Aramco