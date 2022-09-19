When is IPL 2023 auction: IPL 2023 mega auction date

When is IPL 2023 auction: An auction will be conducted before the 16th season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

A grand auction before the inaugural season of South Africa T20 league, known as SA20, is about to start in Cape Town. Scheduled to be played in January-February next year, SA20 2023 will comprise of six teams who will be taking part in 33 matches to find the first champion of what seems to be another budding T20 competition.

For those who have been following all the development around SA20, there is no hiding to the fact that the tournament has a lot of Indian Premier League flavour. From all the six participating teams being sister concerns of IPL franchises to an all-important auction, SA20 can be rest assured that loyal IPL fans will always have eyes on the tournament.

Considering the craze of an auction among IPL fans, it goes without saying that SA20 2023 auction will bring with it oodles of nostalgia for them. With IPL 2023 still quite far away, fans of the biggest T20 league in the world will have to make peace by watching a six-team auction from the Cape Town International Convention Centre today.

When is IPL 2023 auction?

As far as the 16th season of the IPL is concerned, no official information around its fixtures or auction has been provided by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) for now. Frankly speaking, one doesn’t even expect the same at this point in time when the tournament is over six months away.

Having said that, tentative dates for IPL 2023 are anywhere between the last week of March to the last week of May. Much like IPL 2022 (March 26 – May 29), fans can expect IPL 2023 to also be over a two-month long affair.

Speaking particularly about the auction, IPL 2022 auction had happened in February this year. Historically, there has been no fixed date or even month for conducting an IPL auction. In the recent past, an IPL auction has happened in December, January and February as well.

With Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 to be played between October 11 – November 5 this year, IPL 2023 auction could be organized anytime after India’s premier T20 domestic tournament.