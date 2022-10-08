When Sourav Ganguly drove three hours on a chilly morning to watch $4.6 billion valued Manchester United at Old Trafford

Sourav Ganguly once drove three hours on a chilly morning in England to watch Manchester United play at the Old Trafford.

It is a well-known fact that Indian cricketers love football and everyone have their favorite football teams as well. Shubman Gill was recently seen watching a Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge in London. Current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is a fan of Manchester United football club.

Manchester United is certainly one of the most successful clubs in the history of football. Valued around $4.6 billion, they are the record champions of the Premier League with 20 titles, whereas they also have 12 FA Cup titles, 5 League Cup titles and 3 European Cup/UEFA Champions League titles.

The team is going through a tough spell currently under the coaching of Eric Ten Hag, who joined them ahead of the current season. Despite a rough last few years, the popularity of the club has not gone down a bit, and a player like Cristiano Ronaldo plays for them.

Sourav Ganguly drove three hours on a chilly morning to watch Manchester United

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly recently appeared on the Ranveer Show, where he shared an interesting experience about watching Manchester United play at Old Trafford in Manchester. Ganguly said that whenever he is in England, he never misses watching Manchester United play at their home stadium.

Ganguly shared an interesting story about 2018, where he revealed that he travelled three hours on a chilly morning to watch them play. He then went on to explain the atmosphere inside the stadium and said that the whole crowd get behind the players in the match.

“I actually go all the time and watch Manchester United whenever I’m in England,” Sourav Ganguly said on the Ranveer Show.

“I remember in 2018, it was two degrees in Manchester, and they were playing against Bournemouth, it was an important game for them, and I drove three hours to watch it, I have not seen anything colder than that and anything windier than that, but that didn’t stop me from getting up to Manchester and watching Manchester United play.”

Ganguly played for Lancashire in County Cricket, and he used to live near the Old Trafford Stadium only.