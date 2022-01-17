“Who else is going to coach or captain this England Test team any better?”: Kevin Pietersen reckons there is no better coach or captain to lead England Test team presently

Kevin Pietersen reckons there is no better coach or captain presently to lead the England Test team after a 0-4 Ashes series loss on Sunday.

A 146-run loss against Australia in the 5th Test match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart has meant that England have now lost three successive Ashes series Down Under, without a win under their belt to even take some solace.

Having drawn the 4th Test match in Sydney, courtesy some fight with the bat from the lower order, England yet again relived their infamous batting collapse during the final Test, to leave the Australian shores in the sourest possible manner.

Apart from an half-century opening stand in the final innings at Hobart, none of the English openers could give their team a good start throughout the series. In fact, apart from Joe Root (322 runs across 10 innings), none of the England batters were able to give a consistent performance with the bat.

In the bowling department, Mark Wood was the lone performer throughout, picking 17 wickets across 7 innings.

While fans and experts rued lack of solid performances and logic-defying team selections as a couple of reasons leading to an England downfall, someone like a Kevin Pietersen has blamed England’s County Cricket-in its current form as the reason for England’s poor performance in Test Cricket.

The 41-year-old has now, also brushed certain calls for sacking the captain and the coach of the Test team, and has stated that there isn’t anyone better on both fronts to replace the current ones.

Pietersen had, post England’s loss in the 3rd Ashes Test in Melbourne, advocated for a red-ball franchise tournament akin ‘The Hundred’, as the best step forward for the betterment of England Test Cricket.

The former England right-handed batter, in a bid to bring back the discussion towards his aforementioned point, dismissed the calls of removal of captain Joe Root and coach Chris Silverwood post the Ashes drubbing.

Pietersen, via his Twitter handle, in fact stated that there aren’t any world class players, that can replace the present captain-coach duo of the England team.

They’re saying, SACK THE COACH! SACK THE CAPTAIN!

Who else is going to coach or captain this England Test team any better?

If you name me some world class players to replace the current underperforming ones, I’ll agree.

But, there isn’t! #BlameTheSystem — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 17, 2022

Pietersen, has for quite some time now blamed the system for England’s poor performance in Tests off-late. While consistently pressing doing away with the County Championships in the current form, he has also blamed Andrew Strauss and Co. for ruining the format in 2015.