“The selections have just been horrific”: Shane Warne lambasts ECB selectors for England’s poor show in Ashes 2021-22

Shane Warne lambasts ECB selectors for poor selection calls as England’s men lose yet another Ashes series on Australian soil.

The England Men’s Cricket team have now lost their third successive Ashes series on Australian soil with a shambolic loss by an innings and 14 runs at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the Boxing Day Test.

Having already lost the urn, they did show some grit and resistance during the 4th Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to manage a Draw, and thereby save themselves from the humiliation of yet another series whitewash Down Under.

It is worth mentioning that England had lost the 2013-14 Ashes series 5-0 (5) and then the 2017-18 series 4-0 (5)- their two previous tours Down Under.

Apart from Joe Root and David Malan, no other England batter showed up with a crucial contribution in the first three Tests to save England from poor shows with the bat one after the other.

Apart from the aforementioned, the fans and experts of the game also termed the poor selection calls from the England team selectors as one of the biggest reasons that led to their downfall in the series.

England spent more days in isolation to enter Australia than it took them to lose the #ashes — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) December 28, 2021

Shane Warne lambasts ECB selectors

Weighing in on the same, Australia’s legendary spinner Shane Warne too came down heavily on the England team selectors for their consistent logic defying decisions throughout the tour so far.

During an interaction with talkSPORT, Warne expressed his amusement with the English selectors when Stuart Broad was benched during the first Test at The Gabba in Brisbane, given his record against David Warner, especially during the last Ashes series in England.

“I think England just got a lot of their basics wrong. Their selection, especially in Brisbane during the first Test match. How does Stuart Broad does not play the first Test? What part of Cricket knowledge when you’re sitting around and selecting the team when you think of the 2019 series, and what Broad did to Warner; he owned him. And before the first Test match, they announce Broad’s not playing.

“The selections have just been horrific, really. They haven’t got anything right,” exclaimed Warner.

He also could not make sense of the team selection during the 2nd Test match at the Adelaide Oval where England opted to rest their spinner Jack Leach.

“To play five seamers in Adelaide on a spinning square just didn’t make any sense at all again. I have to say I’ve never seen an England side come over here in Australia and make such bad decisions in terms of selection”, Warne further added.