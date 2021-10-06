Who is Dominic Drakes: CSK announce Sam Curran’s replacement for remainder of IPL 2021

Dominic Drakes: The 23-year old uncapped West Indian all-rounder has been handed his maiden Indian Premier League call-up.

Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings have named 23-year old West Indies all-rounder Dominic Drakes as a replacement for injured all-rounder Sam Curran.

Curran, 23, had suffered back pain after Rajasthan Royals vs Super Kings IPL 2021 match on Saturday. Struggling for wickets, Curran had given 111 runs in the eight overs that he bowled across two matches in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

“Results of the scan revealed the injury. He will fly back to the UK in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a full review later this week from the ECB’s medical team,” ECB (England Cricket Board) had said in an official statement ruling Curran out of IPL 2021 and ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Who is Dominic Drakes?

Son of former West Indies fast bowler Vasbert Drakes, Dominic Drakes is yet to play for the national team but has played 45 competitive matches across formats.

Drakes, who is a left-arm fast bowler like Curran, had most recently gained limelight for scoring a match-winning 48* (24) against St Lucia Kings in the final match of Caribbean Premier League 2021.

Having represented St Kitts and Nevis Patriots under veteran Chennai all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, Drakes had finished CPL 2021 as the highest wicket-taker for his team and fourth-highest overall picking 16 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 20.68, an economy rate of 8.56 and a strike rate of 14.5.

Fantastic to see Dominic Drakes getting a gig with CSK. Was so impressive with the ball for SKN Patriots this year, not to mention winning the CPL final with the bat. Go well young man… — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) October 6, 2021

Drakes, who bats right-handed down the order, had scored 102 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 161.90. In nine T20 innings till date, Drakes’ 153 runs have come at a strike rate of 159.37.