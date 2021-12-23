Cricket

David Payne cricket: Phil Salt and George Garton among three uncapped players in England’s T20I squad for West India tour

David Payne cricket: Phil Salt and George Garton among three uncapped players in England's T20I squad for West India tour
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"He couldn't have performed any better": Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber feels that Oscar Piastri 'must' get his F1 call up by 2023
Next Article
"Max started at the same level as his team-mate Carlos Sainz" - Helmut Marko terms the minimum age of 18 rule for F1 entry "nonsense"
Cricket Latest News
David Payne cricket: Phil Salt and George Garton among three uncapped players in England's T20I squad for West India tour
David Payne cricket: Phil Salt and George Garton among three uncapped players in England’s T20I squad for West India tour

David Payne: The left-arm pacer from Gloucestershire is among the three uncapped players in England’s…