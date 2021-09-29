Garton cricket IPL 2021: Why is Kyle Jamieson not playing today’s IPL 2021 match vs Rajasthan Royals?

George Garton cricket: The 24-year old English fast bowler will be making his Indian Premier League debut tonight.

During the 43rd match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“Going to bowl first. Feel like the pitch remained good in the last game. If you get off a decent start you can get runs consistently. Feel as a batting unit we’re doing a good job and want to continue that.

“Want to provide our bowlers with the conditions – it’s a new pitch. We asked for the guys to be brave in crunch moments and they showed that in the last game,” Kohli told Star Sports at the toss.

Being asked to bat first tonight, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson highlighted the past record at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium where teams batting first have successfully defended totals.

“Wicket is nice. Lot of people who have batted first and won the game at this venue. As a team we were a bit down. Had a long chat yesterday. Revisited the purpose of playing the game. Lots of supporters back home,” Samson told Star Sports at the toss.

George Garton cricket

As far as the changes for this match are concerned, Royal Challengers have made a lone one by including debutant George Garton for Kyle Jamieson. While Kohli wasn’t asked about the exact reason behind benching Jamieson, it seems more of a way to give an opportunity to Garton.

Garton, who plays for Sussex in the county circuit, had also made the headlines a couple of months ago when he was handed a maiden call-up to the national team for a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Having represented Southern Brave in the recently concluded The Hundred 2021, Garton was the second-highest wicket-taker for his team and ninth-highest overall with his 10 wickets in nine matches coming at an average of 23, an economy rate of 8.90 and a strike rate of 15.5.

Royals, on the other hand, have also made a change bringing in fast bowler Kartik Tyagi for Jaydev Unadkat.