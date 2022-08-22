“He reminds me so much of Mohammed Amir”: Twitter reactions on George Garton dismissing three Welsh Fire batters on a Duck during The Hundred 2022 match in Cardiff

George Garton dismissing the Welsh Fire top-3 batters for a Duck at the start of the innings, was applauded by fans on social media.

During the 22nd match of the ongoing The Hundred 2022 men’s competition between the Welsh Fire and Southern Brave at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Brave’s left-arm seamer George Garton has already delivered a match-winning display of seam and swing bowling during his initial set of 10 deliveries.

Ever since Brave’s skipper James Vince opted to bowl first after calling it correctly at the Toss, it has been all about the 25-year-old medium pacer, who dismissed the 18-year-old debutant Jacob Bethall for a Golden Duck on only his second delivery of the match.

A delivery later, he dismissed the Welsh Fire skipper Josh Cobb for a two-ball Duck, as he went right through his defence, to rattle his leg-stump off a brute of an inswinging Yorker.

Having picked the desired rhythm, Garton decided to bowl a ten-ball set, which yet again reaped dividend as he managed to get the experienced Ben Duckett’s outside edge, who flashed at the short and wide delivery outside the off-stump, only to edge the ball through to the wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock.

Twitter reactions on George Garton dismissing the Welsh Fire top-3 batters for a Duck

Garton finished his devastating opening set of 10 deliveries, by conceding mere one run (on the first delivery), followed by nine consecutive dots, including three wickets, to place the hosts on the back foot early on, as they search for their maiden victory in the ongoing season.

At the time of writing, Welsh Fire were reeling at the score of 69/5 after 70 deliveries, with the experienced David Miller (15 off 18) too back in the hut, after a rather uncomfortable stay at the crease.

Leus du Plooy (28*) and Matthew Critchley (6*) were the ones occupying the crease, with 30 deliveries yet to be bowled.

Simon Doull constantly referring to “Gorgeous George Garton” like a proud mum. You love to see it. — Mark Puttick (@GryllidaeC) August 22, 2022

All of George Garton’s Hundred wickets this year have been batters dismissed for ducks & have followed a bowled-caught de Kock-bowled-caught de Kock pattern 0 J Roy b G Garton

0 J Bethell c de Kock b G Garton

0 J Cobb b Garton

0 B Duckett c de Kock b G Garton — Mark Puttick (@GryllidaeC) August 22, 2022

10 balls bowled.

1 run conceded.

3 wickets. 🌟 @george_garton — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 22, 2022

Exceptional new ball bowling from George Garton, picking up three wickets in his opening set of ten deliveries – he’s averaged 2.18° of swing, the highest for any opening spell so far in the Men’s Hundred this season.#TheHundred @SageUK pic.twitter.com/n0Rztj12dj — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 22, 2022

Blimey, George Garton is exciting.. #TheHundred — Jack Mendel 🗞️ (@Mendelpol) August 22, 2022

He reminds me soooo much of Mohammed Amir — Jack Mendel 🗞️ (@Mendelpol) August 22, 2022

Hi confidence is shot and in a spiral of decline. JR feels it more than most. But it doesn’t help when bowlers know it or when ‘Gorgeous George’ Garton bowls a peach like he can on occasion. — Charlie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇺 (@charlie_strange) August 14, 2022

