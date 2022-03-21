Who is the captain of CSK in IPL 2022: CSK 2022 list of players for IPL season

Who is the captain of CSK in IPL 2022: The defending champions are looking for their fifth Indian Premier League.

The IPL 2022 is set to start from 26 March 2022, whereas the final will be played on 29 May 2022. The defending champions Chennai Super Kings will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game of the season. This is the traditional rule of playing the last year’s finalists on the first day.

Chennai Super Kings have been placed alongside Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in Group-B.

A team will play its group members and one of the teams from the other group twice, whereas they will play one game each against the other four teams. So, a team will play 14 leagues games before the playoffs. The top-4 team overall will qualify for the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings will play four league games each in Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, whereas three-three league games will be played in Brabourne Stadium and MCA Stadium [Pune].

Who is the captain of CSK in IPL 2022

MS Dhoni has joined the team ahead of the IPL season, and he will again lead the side. Although, the injury to Deepak Chahar is a big blow for the Super Kings. Chennai Super Kings have retained their core in Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa, and DJ Bravo.

The Super Kings have signed three Kiwi players in Devon Conway (opener), Mitchell Santner (spin all-rounder) and Adam Milne (pacer). Rajvardhan Hangargekar is an addition from the India U-19 side. Chris Jordan is another T20 specialist bowler in the ranks, whereas Shivam Dube has been added as an Indian all-rounder.

CSK IPL 2022 Squad: MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Mahesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.