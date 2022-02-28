Who is the captain of RCB in IPL 2022: List of players who can lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022

Who is the captain of RCB in IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore are without a captain after the resignation of Virat Kohli.

The IPL 2022 auction has been concluded in Bengaluru, and all the eyes are on the mega event. The tournament will be hosted by Pune and Mumbai this season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the most popular franchises of the IPL, but they have not won a title yet. They received a major blow when Virat Kohli left the captaincy, but he is obviously retained. Glenn Maxwell has been one of the most inconsistent players of the IPL, but he is always in the demand. However, the way he played for RCB in the last season was exceptional, and he is retained as well. Mohammad Siraj is someone who has revived his career with the white ball, and retaining him was also not a tough decision.

Virat Kohli left the captaincy last season, and he is obviously not a choice. Glenn Maxwell has been retained by the side, and he leads Melbourne Stars in BBL. Although, the record of Maxi as a captain is not that great, but he is certainly an option.

Faf du Plessis has been bought by RCB in the auction, and he can be another option. Plessis was the 2nd highest scorer of IPL 2021, whereas he has also led South Africa on the international stage. He is looking in fine form in the ongoing BPL as well. Dinesh Karthik also has an outside chance, Karthik was signed as a captain by KKR in 2018. He although was sacked during the IPL 2020.

It is now confirmed that the IPL 2022 will be played in India only. BCCI has made it official that the league games will be played in Mumbai and Pune. The venue of the playoffs is not decided yet. A total of 70 league games will be played this season. There will be two groups of five team each.

The groups are also announced by the BCCI, and it is based on the number of championships won and finals played by the side. Mumbai, Kolkata, Rajasthan, Lucknow, and Delhi are in Group A, whereas Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Punjab, and Gujarat are in Group B.