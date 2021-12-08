Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL 11 match?

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Hobart Hurricanes will lock horns against Sydney Sixers in the 4th game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the University of Tasmania Stadium in Tasmania. Defending champions Sydney Sixers registered a brilliant win in their last game, whereas the Hurricanes will start their campaign. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:05 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers

Pitch Report

A total of 6 T20 games have been played here on this very ground. The chasing teams have won four times here, whereas the average 1st innings score has been 140 runs. Both sides would want to bowl first after winning the toss.

Sydney Sixers preview

The defending champions Sydney Sixers are coming on the back of a thumping 152 runs win in the last game. James Vince and Josh Philippe scored 500+ runs each last season, whereas they started with a bang in BBL 11 too. The excellent form of captain Moises Henriques is also a huge boost for the side. In bowling, Steve O’Keefe and Sean Abbott combined for seven wickets in the last game, whereas Tom Curran and Chris Jordan are also in the ranks. The Sixers are expected to go unchanged in this game.

Probable XI: Josh Philippe, James Vince, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Hayden Kerr, Steve O’Keefe.

Who wins this BIG match-up? 💥 Watch live from 6:35PM AEDT on 7/Fox/Kayo/SEN Radio 💻#BBL11 pic.twitter.com/yS0qq2P9cJ — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) December 7, 2021

Hobart Hurricanes preview

The Hurricanes will miss both of their imports, Jordan Thompson and Harry Brooks in this game. Scott Boland is unavailable due to Australia-A duties, whereas Ben McDermott and Riley Meredith are nursing injuries. The opening combo of Matthew Wade and D’arcy Short will be vital, whereas Tim David will play the role of a finisher. Nathan Ellis, who scalped 20 wickets last season will lead the pace-attack, whereas Sandeep Lamichhane is the star spinner.

Probable XI: Matthew Wade, D’arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Mac Wright, Josh Kann, Nathan Ellis, Joel Paris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tom Rogers.

Match Prediction

The Sydney Sixers will be the favourites to win this game.