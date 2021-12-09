Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades BBL 11 match?

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Adelaide Strikers will lock horns against Melbourne Renegades in the 6th game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Both teams met just a couple of days before, where Melbourne Renegades registered a close win. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground has been 166 runs. There is a true bounce on this track, and the batsman can easily trust the wicket. The side boundaries are very small on this ground, and the batters will target that area.

Adelaide Strikers preview

Adelaide Strikers would want to bounce back after the last defeat. The Strikers are missing the services of their star batters like Travis Head, Alex Carey, and Matt Renshaw. Jake Weatherald will lead the batting of the side, whereas Harry Nielsen and Jon Wells would want to support him. However, the injury of Ryan Gibson is a blow for the side. Rashid Khan will lead the spin-bowling, whereas Garton, Agar, Siddle, and Worrall will take care of pace. The bowling is the strength of this side.

Probable XI: Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Harry Nielsen, Jon Wells, Daniel Drew, Liam Scott, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar.

Melbourne Renegades preview

The Renegades would aim for their second win on the trot. The Renegades are also missing their star players like Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, and Nic Maddinson. However, the way their young players played in the last game, was a blessing. Mackenzie Harvey and Sam Harper will again be the main batters, whereas Mohammad Nabi is the leading all-rounder. Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, and James Pattinson will lead the pace attack, whereas Zahir Khan is the leading spinner. The bowlers of the side bowled really well in the last game.

Probable XI: Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Frazer-McGurk, James Seymour, Mohammad Nabi, Jonathan Merlo, Will Sutherland, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zaheer Khan.

Match Prediction

Both teams have a weakened batting line-up, but the bowling is very strong on both sides. According to Adelaide Oval’s record, the chasing team will have an advantage.