Australia Women vs Pakistan Women: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the ICC Women’s World Cup game.

Australia Women will lock horns against Pakistan Women in the league game of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. The match will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Australia Women defeated England in the first game, whereas Pakistan Women lost their game to India. The game will be live on Star Sports from 6.30 AM IST.

Who will win today ICC Women’s World Cup match: Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park has always been good for batting and one side of the boundary is quite small on this ground. There is even bounce on the track and both sides would want to bat first after winning the toss. The spinners can get a little help here.

Australia Women preview

Australia Women have won the last 30 of their 31 ODI games, and they are the best team in the circuit. Ashleigh Gardner is out due to Covid, and she will be a miss. Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes were excellent in the last game, whereas Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy are other brilliant batters. They have some star all-rounders in Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, and Annabel Sutherland. Megan Schutt is the lead pacer of the side, whereas Jess Jonassen and Alana King will take care of spin.

Probable XI: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt.

Pakistan Women preview

Pakistan Women played well in the warmup games, but they lost their first game to India. Sidra Ameen and Javeria Khan are the important top-order order batters, whereas Aliya Riaz will play an important role in the lower order. Nida Dar has been the most consistent player of the side with both bat and the ball. Diana Baig is the most important pacer of the side, whereas Nashra Sandhu is the leading spinner.

Probable XI: Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Diana Baig.

Match Prediction

India Women will be the favourites to win this game.