Who will win today ICC Women’s World Cup match: Pakistan Women vs India Women Match Prediction

Pakistan Women vs India Women: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the ICC Women’s World Cup game.

Pakistan Women will lock horns against India Women in the league game of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. The match will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. India Women lost in the finals of the tournament last year, whereas Pakistan Women have not been in great form lately. The game will be live on Star Sports from 6.30 AM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park has always been good for batting and one side of the boundary is quite small on this ground. There is even bounce on the track and both sides would want to bat first after winning the toss.

Pakistan Women preview

Pakistan Women have lost all of their ODIs against India, and they would want to change that. Muneeb Ali and Javeria Khan are the top-order order batters, whereas Aliya Riaz will play an important role in the lower order. Nida Dar has been the most consistent player of the side with both bat and the ball. Diana Baig is the most important pacer of the side, whereas Nashra Sandhu is the leading spinner. This side played well in the warm-up games.

Probable XI: Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Diana Baig.

A solid show with the bat 👍 An impressive display with the ball 💪#TeamIndia beat West Indies by 81 runs in the #CWC22 warm-up game. 👏 👏 #INDWvWIW 📸 📸: ICC/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/aMlGYVyNYJ — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 1, 2022

India Women preview

The Indian team lost in the finals last time around, and they would want to go one step ahead. Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj are the most reliable batters of the side, whereas Yastika Bhatia and Shafali Verma are the X-Factors. Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma will play an important part as the all-rounders of the side. Rajeshwari Gaikwad and Poonam Yadav are the leading spinners, whereas Jhulan Goswami will lead the pace attack.

Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Match Prediction

India Women will be the favourites to win this game.