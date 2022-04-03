“Extremely impressive”: R Ashwin applauds Nat Sciver for her brilliant century in ICC Women’s World Cup final

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin has applauded the efforts of English all-rounder Nat Sciver in the ICC Women’s World Cup Final.

Australia Women defeated England Women by 71 runs to win the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. This is Australia’s seventh World Cup title, the highest by any team. Aussies remained unbeaten in the tournament, and this is a record as well. England started the world cup on a rough note, but they managed to reach the final.

Alyssa Healy finished as the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 509 runs at 56.56. She scored a century in both semi-final and final of the tournament. England’s spinner Sophie Ecclestone finished as the highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets.

England won the toss and opted to bowl in the finals, but the decision backfired for them. The opening Aussie duo of Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes stitched 160 runs for the first wicket. Haynes got out after a brilliant half-century, but Healy kept smashing the bowlers. Healy scored 170 runs in 138 balls, courtesy of 26 boundaries.

England Women were chasing 357 runs, but the chase never got going. They lost wickets at regular intervals and lost the game easily. Apart from all-rounder Nat Sciver, none could contribute to the team. Nat Sciver completed a brilliant century and remained unbeaten at 148 runs on 121 balls. Spinner Alana King took three wickets for the Aussies.

R Ashwin applauds Nat Sciver

Indian off-spinner praised Nat Sciver for her efforts in the game. She alone kept fighting until the end, but she got no support from the other end. “Extremely impressive from Nat Sciver,” R Ashwin tweeted.

Nat Sciver runs 436 runs in the tournament at an average of 72.66, courtesy of two centuries and one half-century. She bowled some wonderful spells with the ball as well. England won the World Cup in 2017, but they could not repeat their heroics this time around.