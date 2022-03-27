Women’s World Cup semi final schedule: List of teams qualified for 2022 Women’s World Cup semi final

Women’s World Cup semi final schedule: The knockout games are set to start from 30 March 2022 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The Women’s World Cup has reached its business end, and the knockout games are set to start from 30 March 2022. After 28 league games, the next three games will decide the next world champions.

Australia came in the tournament as favourites, and they proved their tag absolutely right. They won all seven of their games in the league stages and finished as the table-toppers. Australian batters Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes are amongst the top-3 run-scorers of the tournament. The bowlers of the side also proved their class in every game.

South Africa are currently playing their last league game against India, but they have sealed their place in the semi-finals of the tournament. Only Australia have been able to beat them so far in the tournament. Laura Wolvaardt has been the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 433 runs at 61.86. The pace duo of Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka did wonders for them.

The defending champions England started the tournament on a rough note, but they also managed to secure the qualification. With 14 wickets under her belt, English spinner Sophie Ecclestone tops the wicket-taking charts. The batting of the side didn’t click that well, but they managed to seal the games anyhow.

The last spot is a dice-up between India and West Indies. If India can beat South Africa in their last game, they will qualify or else, the West Indies will qualify for the knockouts. New Zealand Women didn’t play well in the tournament, and they managed to win just three of their seven games. Pakistan and Bangladesh remained at the bottom two positions.

7-0 😱 Pumped to get through the group stages undefeated! Now we wait and see when/who we play in the semi-final 👀#CWC22 #TeamAustralia pic.twitter.com/DE6uIGx6yC — Australian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) March 25, 2022

Women’s World Cup semi final schedule

Australian Women will play in Semi Final-1, and the South African Women will play in Semi-Final 2. England have also secured the qualification, but their rank will be confirmed after the India vs South Africa game.

Semi-Final 1: Australia vs England or India/West Indies, Basin Reserve (Wellington), 3.30 am IST on 30 March 2022.

Semi-Final 2: South Africa vs England or India/West Indies, Hagley Oval (Christchurch), 6.30 am IST on 31 March 2022.