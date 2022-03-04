Who will win today ICC Women’s World Cup match: Who is expected to win Australia Women vs England Women match?

Australia Women vs England Women: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the ICC Women’s World Cup game.

Australia Women will lock horns against England Women in the league game of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. The match will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. England Women are the defending champions, whereas Australia Women are the record champions. The game will be live on Star Sports from 6.30 AM IST.

Who will win today ICC Women’s World Cup match: Australia Women vs England Women

Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park has always been good for batting and one side of the boundary is quite small on this ground. Both sides would want to bat first after winning the toss.

Australia Women preview

Australia Women have won the last 29 of their 30 games, and they are the best team in the circuit. Ashleigh Gardner is out due to Covid, and she will be a miss. Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy would want to lead the batting, whereas Beth Mooney and Rachael Haynes are other brilliant batters. They have some star all-rounders in Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, and Annabel Sutherland. Megan Schutt is the lead pacer of the side, whereas Jess Jonassen and Alana King will take care of spin.

Probable XI: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt.

On the eve of @AusWomenCricket‘s World Cup opener against England, captain Meg Lanning spoke about how they’ll adapt plans in Ashleigh Gardner’s absence.#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/aCESEW9t5p — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 4, 2022

England Women preview

England Women are the defending champions, but they are coming on the back of a disappointing Ashes. Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont are the best batters of the side, whereas Nat Sciver is their leading all-rounder. The players like Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amy Jones, and Danni Wyatt will also play a vital role. Sophie Ecclestone is the leading spinner of the side, whereas Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, and Katherine Brunt will take care of pace.

Probable XI: Lauren Winfield, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross.

Match Prediction

Australia Women will be the favourites to win this game.