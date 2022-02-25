Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 Eliminator-2 match?

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Lahore Qalandars will lock horns against Islamabad United in the Eliminator-2 game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The winner of this game will face Multan Sultans in the final of the tournament. The game will be live on Sony Six from 8.00 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 Eliminator-2 Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is looking brilliant for batting this season. There will be dew around in this game, so both of them teams would want to bowl first.

Lahore Qalandars preview

Lahore Qalandars won six of their ten league games this season, Multan defeated them in Qualifier-1. Fakhar Zaman is in excellent form, where he has scored one century and six half-centuries. However, the rest of the batting has not been great. Harry Brook has scored a century, whereas Mohammad Hafeez and Kamran Ghulam have played some stable knocks. The pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan is also looking in excellent form. Although, the team is lacking a genuine wicket-taking spinner.

Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, Phil Salt, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Islamabad United preview

The Islamabad United won four of their ten games, and they defeated Peshawar Zalmi in the eliminator-1. Alex Hales made a brilliant comeback in the last game, whereas Will Jacks was the best batter of the Bangladesh Premier League last month. The comeback of Shadab Khan is vital for this side. He has been incredible with both bat and the ball. Azam Khan has played some fine innings in the middle-order. Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, and Waqas Maqsood will lead the pace attack, whereas Zahid Mahmood and Liam Dawson will take care of spin.

Probable XI: Will Jacks, Alex Hales, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Liam Dawson, Hasan Ali, Athar Mahmood, Zahid Mahmood, Waqas Maqsood.

Match Prediction

Islamabad United will be the favourites to win this game.