Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 Eliminator-1 match?

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns against Islamabad United in the Eliminator-1 game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Peshawar Zalmi won six of their ten games, whereas Islamabad United won four of their ten. The game will be live on Sony Six from 8.00 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 Eliminator-1 Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is looking brilliant for batting this season. There will be dew around in this game, so both of them teams would want to bowl first.

Peshawar Zalmi preview

Peshawar Zalmi won six of their ten games, and they finished at the third position. Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Harris are looking solid as openers, whereas Kamran Akmal is also a solid top-order player. Shoaib Malik has been the best batter of the side, whereas Ben Cutting and Hussain Talat have also batted well in some games. Salman Irshad has scalped 12 wickets this season, whereas Wahab Riaz and Usman Qadir have scalped nine and eight wickets, respectively. Liam Livingstone and Sherfane Rutherford have gone home.

Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris, Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar.

Islamabad United preview

The Islamabad United won four of their ten games, and they are in a lot of injury concerns. They started the tournament on a brilliant note, but they lost their plot midway. Paul Stirling is on national duty, whereas Colin Munro and Shadab Khan also missed a few games. Alex Hales has now landed in Pakistan again for the playoffs. Hasan Ali is also ruled out of the playoffs. Although, Shadab Khan is set to be back for this game. Azam Khan has played some really good knocks in the middle-order for this side. The bowling of the side looks a little weak on the paper, but the batting looks decent. Will Jacks has joined the team as a late substitute.

Probable XI: Will Jacks, Alex Hales, Liam Dawson, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Merchant de Lange, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood.

Match Prediction

Islamabad United will be the favourites to win this game.