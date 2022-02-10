Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2022 match?

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Multan Sultans will lock horns against Peshawar Zalmi in the league game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Karachi. The Zalmis have won two of their five games, whereas the Sultans have won all five of their games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 8.00 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 match: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings batting score in T20 games at this ground is 167 runs. This is the first game of this season on this ground, and we can expect a fresh track for this one.

Multan Sultans preview

Multan Sultans are the defending champions, and they have won all five of their games this season. Shan Masood is the highest run-scorer of the side, whereas Mohammad Rizwan is the 2nd highest. Tim David is in outstanding form, whereas Rilee Rossouw and Sohiab Maqsood are also brilliant T20 players. Imran Tahir has scalped 10 wickets in the tournament, whereas Khushdil and Willey have scalped nine and seven wickets, respectively. This time is looking in fine form.

Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, David Willey, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abbas Afridi, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir.

Peshawar Zalmi preview

Peshawar Zalmi lost in the final last year, and they have won two of their five games this season. Kamran Akmal and Hazratullah Zazai are not in great form, but they are brilliant T20 players. Shoaib Malik has been excellent in the middle-order, whereas Sherfane Rutherford has been brilliant as a finisher. The Batting of this side looks decent, but the problem is in the bowling department. Qadir has been their best bowler with five wickets so far, whereas Wahab Riaz has been wicketless. Saqib Mahmood will be a huge asset.

Probable XI: Kamran Akmal, Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Umar, Saqib Mahmood, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad.

Match Prediction

Multan Sultans are the favourites to win this game.