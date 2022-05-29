Who won IPL 2022 final: IPL winner 2022 which team GT or RR

Who won IPL 2022 final: Indian Premier League 2022 final match appears to be going down to the wire at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The final match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals has given the impression of going down to the wire in Ahmedabad.

GT and RR, top two teams on the points table respectively, aren’t letting one another move ahead in the night of the final. While Titans had gained a significant advantage by restricting Royals to 130/9 in 20 overs, the latter staged a quick comeback in the second innings by dismissing the wicket-keeper-duo of Wriddhiman Saha (5) and Matthew Wade (8) cheaply.

Rajasthan new-ball bowlers Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna managed to provide quick wickets to their team in a match where they had to stand tall on their potential to stitch a cover-up for batters’ collective failure at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Who won IPL 2022 final?

Had spinner Yuzvendra Chahal not dropped a simple catch to hand a massive reprieve to Shubman Gill (45*) off Boult in the first over itself, Royals would’ve had an even better control over the match.

However, Chahal’s mistake followed by some more luck going towards Gill drifted the match towards Titans. Gill and captain Hardik Pandya (34) put together a 63-run third-wicket partnership to make things quite difficult for the opposition.

It is noteworthy that Chahal himself made amends by sending Pandya back to the pavilion in the 14th over. With the likes of David Miller (32*) and Rahul Tewatia still remaining for Gujarat, the hosts would be confident of scoring the remaining runs at a required run rate of just under 7.

Most wickets by a spinner in an IPL season

If RR are to win the second IPL title, they will have to successfully defend the second-lowest innings total tonight.

UPDATE: Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to win IPL 2022.