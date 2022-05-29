Lowest score in IPL final successfully defended: Lowest total defended in IPL final

Lowest score in IPL final: Rajasthan Royals have stumbled badly in their second Indian Premier League final match.

During the final match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson’s decision of electing to bat first after winning the toss didn’t go down well.

An innings which started on an affirmative knock at the Narendra Modi Stadium, continual fall of wickets in the middle overs nullified all progress made by the top-order comprising of Yashasvi Jaiswal (22), Sanju Samson (14) and Jos Buttler (39).

With Jaiswal and Samson getting out by the ninth over, the onus was doubtlessly on highest run-scorer of the season in Buttler. The manner in which the Englishman took his time gave the impression of him setting stage for the last match-winning innings of the tournament. However, it wasn’t to be as the right-handed batter became part of a batting collapse tonight.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya, who wanted to field first in this match, emerged as the pick of their bowlers with figures of 4-0-17-3 consisting of dismissals of Samson, Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer (11). Pandya, who hasn’t finished his spell on most occasions this season, justified his bowling potential in the night of the final.

While spinner Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore picked a couple of wickets, spinner Rashid Khan’s bowling figures of 4-0-18-1 played a vital role in reducing Royals to 130/9 in 20 overs. Not allowing batters to score runs off him, Rashid forced them to take unsuccessful risks against other bowlers. New-ball bowlers Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal also picked a wicket apiece in this match.

Lowest score in IPL final successfully defended

130 in our 20 overs. Mission: Fight For The Next 20. 💪 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 29, 2022