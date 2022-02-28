Who won PSL 7: Who won yesterday PSL match final between Sultans and Qalandars

Who won PSL 7: The PSL 2022 final was played on 27 February 2022, and the Lahore Qalandars emerged as the champions.

The extravaganza of PSL 2022 ended after 32 games in Lahore and Karachi. After a troubling last season, this season of the league went without any additional burden of Covid or anything. A lot of international stars made their presence in the tournament, and this tournament was a big hit this year.

The tournament was played in just a couple of stadiums, and the quality of the pitches was absolutely outstanding. Karachi’s crowd was disappointing in the initial games, but the games were almost packed in the Lahore leg of the tournament.

Who won PSL 7

Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans by 42 runs to win their maiden PSL title. The Qalandars opted to bat first in the finals, but they had the worst possible start. They lost their three wickets for 25 runs in just 4.2 overs. Although, the combo of experience and youth did it for the Qalandars.

Mohammad Hafeez scored 69 runs in 46 balls, whereas Brook scored 41 runs in 22 balls. David Wiese again proved his deadly class, and he smashed 28 runs off just eight deliveries. In the end, the Qalandars managed to score a healthy total of 180 runs. Multan Sultans never really looked in the race, and they managed to score just 138 runs.

The bowling of Lahore Qalandars once again proved their class. The pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan, and Haris Rauf finished in the top-5 wickets-takers of the tournament. Afridi finished at the first place with 20 wickets, Zaman at third with 18, whereas Haris finished at the joint fifth with 16 wickets.

Shaheen Afridi was the captain of Lahore this season, and he did wonders in his first season only. After the game, he thanked the home crowd for their incredible support in the tournament.

“It’s a great achievement. We have been waiting for 6 years and I want to thank the Lahore crowd. They have come out in numbers and supported us throughout,” Afridi said.

Fakhar Zaman took the batting responsibilities on his own, and he finished as the highest run-scorer of the tournament. Fakhar managed to score 588 runs with the help of seven half-centuries and one century.