Win or lose RCB forever: What happens if RCB loses today?

During the ‘Qualifier 2’ fixture of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 7 wickets, to advance through to the grand finale after as many as 14 years.

En route a rather modest target of 158, the RR wasted no time to get going, as their opening duo of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched a 61-run stand off mere 5.1 Overs for the first wicket, to lay a more than solid foundation for the rest of the batters.

However, it was all about the Buttler-show from thereon, as he batted right till the end of the chase; tonked 10 Fours and 6 Sixes at an average of 176.67, and made a mockery of the RCB bowling line-up by smashing his 4th IPL 2022 ton, and his 5th overall in the tournament history.

Hitting an unbeaten 106* off 60 deliveries, the English wicket-keeper batter has just not had any competitor to take away the Orange Cap off his head, which he has been donning since the commencement of the season.

The aforementioned partnership with Jaiswal, and the second wicket 52-run stand stand alongside Sanju Samson (23 off 21), meant that RR nailed the chase with consummate ease, on the first delivery of the 19th Over itself.

Their ever optimistic slogan – ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ had yet again become the clarion call for the RCB fans ever since they booked their berth in the playoffs. But the same has also been a topic/subject of all the trolls and memes, every time they crash out of a particular season, and the ongoing one too, ended on a familiar note.

Having reached the playoffs stage a total of eight times (including this season), the RCB have now suffered their eighth heartbreak as well, as they are now eliminated from IPL 2022, with the dream of a podium finish going begging for the 15th consecutive time.

However, the ever loyal RCB fans continue to show an unwavering support for their favorite franchise, as they wait for another year with the slogan – ‘Win or lose RCB forever’.

And, that’s it. Curtains for #ESCN dreams for now but hats off to a great century by @josbuttler. #IPL2022 final set to be a repeat of Qualifier 1, but some would want a different climax. @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/lCD5Ryxnvg — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) May 27, 2022

Resultantly, it is the RR who would now face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the grand finale, at this particular venue on Sunday, May 29.