WI vs ENG Head to Head Record in Test matches | West Indies vs England Test Stats | Antigua Test

WI vs ENG Head to Head Record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first WI vs ENG Test.

The first Test match of the ongoing England’s tour of West Indies will kick-start at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium from tomorrow.

Having resumed international cricket with a three-match Test series in England during the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic around the world, the two teams will be locking horns after less than two years. England, who had also toured West Indies for a three-match Test series in 2019, will be playing their third Test series against them in the last three years.

In what will be England’s 17th Test series in the West Indies, they have won three and lost nine since their first trip to the Caribbean in 1930. When it comes to playing in West Indies, readers must note that England have a solitary Test series victory as compared to seven losses in the last 50 years.

WI vs ENG Head to Head Record in Test matches

Total number of matches played: 160

Matches won by WI: 58

Matches won by ENG: 51

Matches played in West Indies: 71 (WI 27, ENG 15)

Matches played in England: 89 (WI 31, ENG 36)

Most runs for WI: 783 (Kraigg Brathwaite)

Most runs for ENG: 953 (Ben Stokes)

Most wickets for WI: 50 (Kemar Roach)

Most wickets for ENG: 31 (Ben Stokes)

Most catches for WI: 13 (Jason Holder)

Most catches for ENG: 17 (Joe Root)

The last time when West Indies and England had played a Test match against each other was at the Old Trafford in July 2020. After being left out of the first Test in Southampton, veteran England pacer Stuart Broad had scored a half-century and picked a 10-wicket haul to play a titular role in not just a 269-run victory but also a 2-1 series victory.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).