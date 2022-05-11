Ravindra Jadeja Injury Update: Will R Jadeja play CSK vs MI 2022 IPL match at Wankhede Stadium?

Ravindra Jadeja Injury Update: The former captain of Chennai Super Kings had missed their last match against Delhi Capitals.

Former Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja had missed their last match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. In the absence of an official statement, all that fans knew was captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni saying at the toss about Jadeja not “being fit“.

Jadeja, who has suffered a rare injury, had missed a match for the franchise only for the second time in the history of the Indian Premier League a few days ago.

In what has been a season where Jadeja relinquished captaincy midway, all Jadeja picked was five wickets and scored 116 runs to register dismal returns.

Ravindra Jadeja Injury Update

It is worth mentioning that Super Kings have been dealt with a blow in the form of Jadeja set to miss their next match against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium tomorrow. In fact, the 33-year old player will be missing the remainder of the ongoing 15th season of the IPL.

“Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings’ game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season,” CSK said in a statement published on their website.

It was during their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore that Jadeja had completed a brilliant catch to send RCB captain Faf du Plessis back to the pavilion. As a result, ended up doing some damage to his rib area. It is noteworthy that Jadeja has become the second Indian cricketer after MI batter Suryakumar Yadav who has been ruled out of IPL 2022 due to an injury.

Huge blow to #CSK with Jaddu out of action for the remainder of the IPL. Wishing you a speedy recovery @imjadeja #TataIPL — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 11, 2022

“He has a bruised rib,” Chennai CEO Kasi Viswanathan was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “The medical advice is he should not strain it, so we have decided that he should leave the IPL.”