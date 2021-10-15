Who won the toss today 2021 IPL: Is Andre Russell playing IPL 2021 final vs CSK?

IPL 2021 final: Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will take the field with a sight on their fourth and third IPL title.

During the final match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and chose to field.

“We are gonna have a bowl, the wicket looks good and there’s some dew around. We are gonna give it everything tonight,” Morgan told Star Sports at the toss.

Much like Morgan, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni also wanted to field first in a bid to chase a total in the night of the final. Playing his 300th T20 match as a captain, Dhoni hoped for his international players to continue in the same rhythm despite a four-day break between IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 and final match.

“We are looking to bowl first as well, initially it stops a bit and as the game goes on it settles down and toss is uncontrollable and we are prepared for both. Often what really dictates terms is the result and I feel our international players are equipped to deal with whatever the situation maybe,” Dhoni told Star Sports at the toss.

Why Russell not playing for KKR in IPL 2021 final vs CSK?

Being asked about the changes made to their Playing XI, Morgan confirmed that they will be taking the field with the same Playing XI. With Morgan, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine and Lockie Ferguson being KKR’s four overseas players for this match, injured all-rounder Andre Russell continues to sit out and recover from an injury.

Knight Riders, who are playing their third IPL final, would be looking to maintain their unbeaten streak in the finals. Readers must note that Kolkata had chased on the previous two occasions in 2012 and 2014 as well.

Much like their opposition, Super Kings have also refrained themselves from making any change to a winning combination. As a result, vice-captain Suresh Raina will continue to sit out after being ruled due to a niggle.