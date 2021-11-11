Who won the toss today: Are Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik playing today’s T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final vs Australia?

Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik: Both the Pakistani players had missed yesterday’s training session due to a mild flu.

During the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai, Australia captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and chose to field.

“We think it’s a nice-looking wicket, don’t think it will change much over the course of the game. The guys are relaxed, there’ll be obvious nerves. This pitch has played true right through the IPL and the World Cup,” Finch said at the toss.

As was on the expected lines, Australia haven’t tinkered with their Playing XI deciding to take the field with a set combination at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Are Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik playing vs Australia?

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, coming on the back of leading the only unbeaten team in the tournament, remained unperturbed about being asked to bat first. Readers must note that chasing teams have done well at this venue primarily due to the dew factor.

“We’ll have to put runs on the board and then defend it. It’s an honour to lead this bunch of players, looking forward to playing some good cricket. UAE is our backyard, we know these conditions well,” Azam said at the toss.

STARC VS RIZWAN. Bowling plan full on the stump for lbw or bowled. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 11, 2021

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and veteran batter Shoaib Malik, who had missed yesterday’s training session due to a mild flu, have recovered well in time for this match as Pakistan, too, haven’t made any change to their Playing XI for this knockout match.