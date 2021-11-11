Cricket

Who won the toss today: Are Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik playing today’s T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final vs Australia?

Who won the toss today: Are Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik playing today's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final vs Australia?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"LeBron James is showing Frank Vogel is clearly his assistant": Skip Bayless takes an indirect dig at Rob Pelinka and co
Next Article
“What if Magic Johnson came from the hood? What if he had a DMX attitude?”: The two questions that made Kevin Garnett an unstoppable force
Cricket Latest News
Who won the toss today: Are Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik playing today's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final vs Australia?
Who won the toss today: Are Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik playing today’s T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final vs Australia?

Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik: Both the Pakistani players had missed yesterday’s training session due…