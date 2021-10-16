Who won yesterday’s IPL Match: Chennai Super Kings won IPL 2021 Final to win their fourth IPL Trophy

IPL 2021 Final: MS Dhoni lead Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs to win their fourth IPL title.

The caravan of IPL 2021 came to end, and the tournament got its deserved winner. Chennai Super Kings won their fourth IPL title in their ninth final. After last season’s disappointment, Chennai Super Kings wrote a wonderful story, and MS Dhoni’s men finally got their silverware.

Match Story

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bowl in the game, but the decision backfired. On a brilliant batting wicket, Chennai posted a monstrous total of 192 runs. Faf scored 86 runs at a strike-rate of 145.76, whereas Uthappa & Ali played valuable cameos. Sunil Narine bowled a brilliant spell of 2/26, whereas the rest of the bowlers failed miserably. Especially, Lockie Ferguson, who conceded 56 runs in just four overs.

In return, Kolkata went off to a flier, they were 88-0 after ten overs. Venkatesh Iyer was in amazing form, whereas Shubhman Gill was also hitting the ball well. However, with the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer, the downfall for KKR started, and they bundled out for 165 runs. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, whereas Jadeja scalped a couple of them. Sir Ravindra Jadeja even contributed with this terrific fielding.

In the end, MS Dhoni lift his fourth IPL Trophy with the Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2021 Final: Man of the Match

The openers of Chennai had their dream run in the IPL 2021, and they didn’t fail in the Final as well. Both of them contributed 61 runs for the opening wicket. Ruturaj couldn’t bat long, but Faf was in full flow with the bat. Du Plessis scored 86 runs in just 59 balls, and his knock played a vital part in CSK’s win.

Faf was adjudged Man of the Match for his excellent performance, whereas Ruturaj Gaikwad took the orange cap home.



IPL Final: Post-Match Presentation

Chennai Super Kings fans were already elated, but their happiness went over the roof during the post-match presentations. During his interview with Harsha Bhogle, MS Dhoni teased that he can return for the IPL next season as well.

The IPL 2021 ended on a tremendous note for all the Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni Fans.