Why are England cricketers wearing black armbands today: Why are New Zealand wearing black armbands today 2023?

The first session of England’s tour of New Zealand 2023 was enough for the visitors to make it absolutely clear that Bazball won’t hesitate from making its presence felt in the country of birth of head coach Brendon McCullum.

It was an effect of the same that England were able to score 134/2 in 23 overs in the afternoon session after New Zealand captain Tim Southee put them in to bat after winning the toss in Mount Maunganui earlier today.

England opening batter Ben Duckett, whose technique had allured numerous doubters especially with respect to his batting position, proved each one of them wrong at least in his first innings on the tour. Continuing in the format exactly from where he had left in Pakistan last year, Duckett hit 14 fours at a strike rate of 123.52 during the course of his 84 (68).

Duckett’s opening partner, Zac Crawley (4), meanwhile, was potentially dismissed for the third time in the 14 balls that he faced in a substandard innings.

Why are England cricketers wearing black armbands today 2023?

Fans must have noticed by now that cricketers from both the teams are wearing black armbands at the Bay Oval today. While players of one team don armbands in the general run of things, it is due to Cyclone Gabrielle that all the players have worn black bands in the memory of those who have lost their lives due to this natural calamity.

For the unversed, New Zealand’s national government has issued a state emergency, only for the third time in the history, in order to minimize damage of all types across the country. It is noteworthy that the damaging storms have displaced thousands of people in the country.

“My heart goes out to those families and those who have been in an extraordinary difficult set of circumstance,” New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told the reporters. “We will absolutely be focused on doing everything we can to support them.”