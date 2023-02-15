Mount Maunganui Test records: Bay Oval Mount Maunganui Test match records and highest innings totals

International cricket has returned to Mount Maunganui after less than three months to host the first of two Test matches between New Zealand and England from tomorrow. While it is going to be the 25th instance of the city hosting an international match, it will be the first-ever instance of it witnessing the Bazball.

If England play according to their recently-gained-much-successful template in this format, fans should start to bank on ceaseless entertainment for the next five days. Assuming that the visitors launch the concept in the country of birth of both their captain and coach, a comparatively shorter boundary size will only add fuel to the fire.

Set to be the fourth Test match at the Bay Oval, readers must note that the home team had won their first two Tests at this stadium only to lose the latest one against Bangladesh last year. Although England had won their solitary ODI at this venue, they were on the losing side of the inaugural Test here.

Mount Maunganui Test records

Highest Test run-scorers at the Bay Oval are BJ Watling (283), Kane Williamson (201), Henry Nicholls (183), Ross Taylor (173) and Mitchell Santner (151). Part of the current squads, Devon Conway (135), Will Young (121) and Ben Stokes (119) have scored more than 100 runs here.

Highest wicket-takers in Mount Maunganui Tests are Neil Wagner (15), Tim Southee (12), Trent Boult (9), Ebadot Hossain (7) and Kyle Jamieson (7). England captain Stokes and former captain Joe Root have picked two and one wicket here respectively among all the English bowlers of a 15-member squad for this tour.

Bay Oval Mount Maunganui Test match records highest innings totals

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 615/9d 201 New Zealand England 2019 458 176.2 Bangaldesh New Zealand 2022 431 155 New Zealand Pakistan 2020 353 124 England New Zealand 2019 328 108.1 New Zealand Bangaldesh 2022

Out of the 11 Test innings at this venue, the 600-run mark has been touched only once. On the flip side, there have been a couple of instances of teams getting bundled out before the 200-run mark. Teams, who bat second at this stadium, have won two out of the three Tests here.