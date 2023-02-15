Weather in Mount Maunganui tomorrow 16 February: Bay Oval Mount Maunganui weather forecast 1st Test Day 1

International cricketers reaching a city for a Test match by alternative modes of travel due to flight cancellations and the national government issuing a rare “state of emergency” aren’t the things you want to hear or read about a day before a five-day day-night Test match.

Having said that, all the stakeholders seem to have successfully adapted to “it is what it is” in the absence of another option before the first Test match between New Zealand and England in Mount Maunganui tomorrow.

With Cyclone Gabrielle playing spoilsport to an extent that both the teams’ outdoor preparations were affected before the match, build-up to this two-match series wasn’t ideal due to reasons beyond anyone’s control.

Weather in Mount Maunganui tomorrow 16 February

The start of the series, however, might not get affected as weather is sunny and bright at the Bay Oval a day before the match. The same can be anticipated in the first half of the first day of the match at least.

According to reliable weather portal AccuWeather, there’s only a 7% rain probability for the afternoon of February 16. Hence, both players and fans can expect non-stop action especially during the first two sessions of this pink-ball match.

It is only during the last hour of the scheduled day’s play when the rain probability is expected to reach 50%. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if weather gods force match officials to conduct a truncated session post the dinner break.

All in all, Thursday is expected to be a pleasant day for cricket with rain only scheduled to pour over the stadium at night. Intermittent clouds, however, will be seen engaging in a heavenly battle of their own with the sun.

Bay Oval Mount Maunganui weather hourly forecast

02:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

03:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

04:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

05:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

06:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

07:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 11%).

08:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

09:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

10:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 43%).