Why are Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes Not Playing Today’s IPL 2023 Match Between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings?

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won the toss and chose to bowl in the 12th match of the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

“We will bowl first. One of the most memorable venues. Not only because of the [ICC Cricket World Cup] 2011 win but the reception we got after the 2007 T20 World Cup. Generally got pace and bounce, you can play your shots,” Dhoni told host broadcaster Star Sports Network at the toss.

Much like Dhoni, Indians captain Rohit Sharma also wanted to field first in their first home match of the season. “We would have fielded first as well. It’s a good pitch, always a good pitch to bat. Always something in it for the bowlers. We just have to play good cricket,” Sharma told Star Sports at the toss.

Why are Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes not playing today vs Mumbai Indians?

Dhoni confirmed three changes (including two first-choice overseas players) to their Playing XI for this match. All-rounder Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes and pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar are all missing this match. While Ali is unwell, Stokes is injured. Although Dhoni didn’t specify the nature of Stokes’ injury, it is worth a mention that the Englishman is already in the middle of a knee injury.

“[Ben] Stokes has an injury. Mo [Moeen Ali] is not well and in their place, we’ve got [Ajinkya] Rahane and [Dwaine] Pretorius,” Dhoni added. While all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius had represented CSK in six matches last season, batter Ajinkya Rahane and pacer Sisanda Magala (IPL debut) are playing their first-ever match for the franchise.

Speaking of the home team, they have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI. Batter Tristan Stubbs and fast bowler Jason Behrendorff have been brought in in place of batter Nehal Wadhera and fast bowler Jofra Archer.