Cricket

Why are Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa not playing today’s 3rd T20I between Australia and Sri Lanka in Canberra?

Why are Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa not playing today's 3rd T20I between Australia and Sri Lanka in Canberra?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"The Nets' locker room is a different vibe after James Harden's trade!": Bruce Brown reveals eyebrow-raising details about how his team is dealing with the Beard leaving
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Why are Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa not playing today's 3rd T20I between Australia and Sri Lanka in Canberra?
Why are Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa not playing today’s 3rd T20I between Australia and Sri Lanka in Canberra?

Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa not playing: Australia have made as many as three changes…