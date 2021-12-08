Why are Stuart Broad and James Anderson not playing today’s 1st Ashes Test between Australia and England in Brisbane?

Stuart Broad and James Anderson not playing: England have taken the field without their two senior-most fast bowlers.

During the first day of the ongoing first Ashes Test between Australia and England in Brisbane, England captain Joe Root has won the toss and chose to bat.

“Immensely ready. We’ve prepared and planned very well for this series. So grateful to get the opportunity to play a series like this and we want to make the most of it,” Root told Fox Cricket at the toss.

Leading Australia for the first time in international cricket, Pat Cummins mentioned that he too wanted to bat first but remained unperturbed about the visitors asking them to field first at the Gabba.

“I feel great. The buzz has been amazing. The boys are really excited and quite relaxed. We were probably going to have a bat but I think it is 50-50 here, I don’t think it really matters. There’s going to be a bit for us. We are really excited to get out there. Alex [Carey] has been around the Australian team for 5-6 years. Great guy, works really hard,” Cummins told Fox Cricket in his first-ever toss as Australian captain.

Why are Stuart Broad and James Anderson not playing vs England?

While Australia had announced their Playing XI on Sunday, England have made a change to their 12-member squad this morning as the visitors have picked spinner Jack Leach over veteran pacer Stuart Broad. Having already rested Anderson for this match, England will be without their two senior-most bowlers in this match.

“Very good seam attack, it was a difficult decision to make [to rest Anderson and Broad]. There’s five Tests, it’s important that all of them are ready to go when called upon,” Root added. While England have opted to rest a combined experience of 1,156 Test wickets, their fast bowling attack now comprises of Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson and Ben Stokes.

“I would of gambled on Stuart, I can’t believe he’s not playing!” 👀 Alastair Cook and @Harmy611 can’t hide their surprise that Stuart Broad has been left out of the England team for the first Test. 🏏#Ashes pic.twitter.com/qgJQ3xWwFt — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 7, 2021

The severity of Anderson and Broad’s omission is such that even Cummins was asked about the same at the toss. “I thought one of [Stuart] Broad or [James] Anderson would play each Test. Broad obviously bowled well to Davey [David Warner], but it’s a different country. They are a good XI, we have to play well,” Cummins further said.