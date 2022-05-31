Cricket

“Why are they so expensive ???”: Michael Vaughan blames expensive tickets for empty Lord’s stadium in ENG vs NZ 1st test

Michael Vaughan has blamed the authorities for having expensive tickets as the Lord's expected to be empty for ENG vs NZ 1st test.
Rishikesh Sharma

