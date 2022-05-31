“Why are they so expensive ???”: Michael Vaughan blames expensive tickets for empty Lord’s stadium in ENG vs NZ 1st test

Michael Vaughan has blamed the authorities for having expensive tickets as the Lord’s expected to be empty for ENG vs NZ 1st test.

England will start their new era under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes against New Zealand in the 3-match test series. The first test will be played at the Lord’s in London.

This is McCullum’s first assignment as an international coach, he has coached Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL and Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL before. Ben Stokes has captained England once in the past.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad are set to play this game together, whereas Jonny Bairstow is also set to get his chances in the middle order.

Michael Vaughan blames expensive tickets for empty Lord’s

The Lord’s is expected to be at least 20% empty for the first test between England and New Zealand. Former English captain Michael Vaughan has blamed the expensive ticket prices for the situation. The tickets are priced between £100 – £160 for the first test.

“Lords not being full this week is embarrassing for the game .. Try & blame the Jubilee if they want but I guarantee if tickets weren’t £100 – £160 it would be jam packed !!! Why are they so expensive ???,” Michael Vaughan tweeted.

In one other tweet, Michael Vaughan proposed the idea of giving a ticket to a child with his parent for a reasonable price. He said that the school holidays are going on, and the stadium can be filled with kids.

“How about working out a way to get the tickets remaining at Lords to kids with a parent for £40 to make sure it is full .. it’s the school holidays and lots of kids will be around to go to the Test match ??,” Michael Vaughan tweeted.

The first test between England and New Zealand will start from 2 June 2022 at 3:30 PM IST.