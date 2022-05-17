Why Arjun Tendulkar is not playing vs SRH: Why Dewald Brevis is not playing today at Wankhede Stadium?

Why Arjun Tendulkar is not playing vs SRH: The 22-year-old left arm pacer is yet to make his debut in the Indian Premier League.

During the 65th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has won the Toss, and elected to field first against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), in what appears to be a sluggish track.

While this is a do-or-die match for SRH as far as their playoffs qualification chances are concerned, MI have already been shown the exit door by the rest of the teams in the tournament.

Struggling with a poor run of form, SRH skipper Kane Williamson has decided to demote himself in the batting order, and has included the young right-hander Priyam Garg to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, with the former making way for Shashank Singh.

Another change has witnessed left-arm pacer Marco Jansen making way for the Afghan medium-pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Why Arjun Tendulkar is not playing vs SRH

MI have handed debut caps to all-rounder Sanjay Yadav and leg-spinner Mayank Markande, who have replaced the other two spinners in Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya in the Playing 11.

With only a couple of matches left in the season, fans might have expected MI to hand a game to their left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar. While, there has been no official information as to why Tendulkar has been warming the benches, the franchise would not have wanted to hand as many as three debut caps in a single game.

Why Dewald Brevis is not playing today at Wankhede Stadium?

After a couple of decent impressive knocks with the bat, the young South African sensation Dewald Brevis has not been picked by MI yet again in their playing 11.

Having made way for Tim David, who has impressed one and all with his finishing abilities with the bat, the MI management has perhaps decided to maximize his good run of form to the fullest by playing him the remaining two matches as well, especially in the absence of Kieron Pollard in the line-up.

In his 7 innings for MI this season, Tim David has scored 106 runs at an average and strike rate of 35.55 and 185.96 (the best amongst the MI batters) respectively.