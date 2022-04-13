Mini AB de Villiers Dewald Brevis father name: AB de Villiers son name and age

Mini AB de Villiers Dewald Brevis father name: The 18-year-old Proteas batter lived up to his potential with a fine knock versus PBKS.

During the 23rd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MCA Stadium in Pune, MI’s 18-year-old batter Dewald Brevis, courtesy of some scintillating strokeplay during the second innings hogged the limelight during his team’s stiff chase.

Coming in at no.3 after MI skipper Rohit Sharma (28 off 17) failed to convert his fine start yet again, Brevis struggled to get going having gotten off-the-mark only on the ninth delivery of his innings.

However, cometh the commencement of the 8th Over, and with only 63/2 posted on the scoreboard, the young Proteas sensation smashed PBKS leg-spinner Rahul Chahar for as many as 29 runs in the Over, with the help of four gigantic sixes following a Four down the ground off the second delivery of the Over.

With him bringing his team right back into the contest in what is almost a much win match for the MI, Brevis unfortunately got Out on 49 (25) during the 11th Over, falling just a run short of becoming the youngest Overseas batter to score a half-century in the IPL.

Mini AB de Villiers Dewald Brevis father name

A huge AB de Villiers fan, ‘Baby AB’, or even a ‘Mini AB de Villiers’, as Dewald Brevis is fondly known as, bears an unbelievable, uncanny resemblance with the former while coming up with some of his aggressive stroke play.

The same was again on display today, while he was hitting those sixes towards the long-on and the cow corner region while stepping down the track.

As far as Dewald Brevis’ background is concerned, the South African batter was born on April 29, 2003 to Yolanda Brevis (mother) and Jack Brevis (father) in Johannesburg.

His brother, Reinart Brevis was the one with whom Dewald began his Cricketing journey and with it his liking for the game of Cricket.

AB de Villiers son name and age

Despite all the comparison and resemblance of sorts, Dewald Brevis and AB de Villliers are not related to each other.

As far as the veteran South African batter de Villiers is concerned, he is a father to a daughter and two sons – Abraham de Villiers and John Richard de Villliers.

While Abraham and Richard were born in 2015 and 2017 respectively, de Villiers’ wife Danielle de Villiers gave birth to their daughter Yente de Villiers in November 2020.