David Mumbai Indians: Tim David international team which country

David Mumbai Indians: The Singapore-born cricketer was roped in by the Mumbai Indians at a hefty amount of INR 8.25 Crore ahead of IPL 2022.

During the 44th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Mumbai Indians (MI) finally managed to open their account in their 9th match with a 5-wicket win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

En route the target of 159, it were the crucial blows by their overseas pick Tim David during the 18th Over of the chase, that brought the equation down to 12 runs required off the final two Overs.

Staying right till the end, his 20* runs off nine deliveries did prove to be quite handy for MI to register their presence in the ‘W’ column of the points table, despite having lost the opportunity to book their berth for the Playoffs.

While Daniel Sams smashed the last ball for a six, Tim David smashed 20* in nine balls. He was dropped from the XI after the first two games of #IPL2022

Having returned with a couple of low scores in the initial two matches, Tim David was unfortunately dropped from MI’s playing eleven for the rest of their six fixtures, with many fans and former cricketers terming it as a harsh move by the five-time IPL champion franchise, considering the huge price-tag at which he was acquired for the season.

The 26-year-old Singapore-born batter, who is renowned for his big hits in the various T20 franchise leagues, made his international debut for Singapore in July 2019.

However, David grew up in the Australian city of Perth, ever since he was two years of age.

Bereft of any First-Class Cricket experience, Tim David has played 14 T20Is for Singapore. The middle-order batter, however, has made his mark across various T20 franchise leagues in the world including the BBL, CPL, PSL, and the T20 Blast, batting with a remarkable strike rate of around 160.

He, however is eligible and available for selection in the Australian national Cricket team, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules make him eligible for representing Australia, despite him having played for Singapore.