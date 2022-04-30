Why Arjun Tendulkar not in IPL: Why Arjun Tendulkar is not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians?

Why Arjun Tendulkar is not playing 2022 IPL: The 22-year old pacer is yet to make his Indian Premier League debut.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma winning the toss and inviting Rajasthan Royals in to bat first in the ongoing 44th Indian Premier League 2022 match has resulted in his bowlers putting curbs in front of the in-form opposition batters.

With IPL 2022 highest run-scorer Jos Buttler continuing to battle it out at a strike rate of less than 100 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Royals would be hoping for him to convert his start into yet another game-changing individual score this season.

For Indians, rookie spinners Hrithik Shokeen and (debutant) Kartik Kartikeya dismissed Devdutt Padikkal (15) and Sanju Samson (16) respectively to make the most of opportunities provided to them by the team management.

Why Arjun Tendulkar is not playing IPL 2022?

In search of an elusive maiden victory in the ongoing 15th season of the IPL, Mumbai had made a couple of changes to their Playing XI for this match. Kartikeya, who was recently roped into the squad as a replacement for injured pacer Arshad Khan, has been immediately handed a debut.

MI, who have tried out these spinners ahead of a more established name in Mayank Markande, are also yet to hand a debut to pacer Arjun Tendulkar. Part of the squad last season as well, Tendulkar was bought for INR 30 lakh in the mega auction held in Bengaluru earlier this year.

While there hasn’t been any official reason behind Tendulkar’s continued stint at the bench, an IPL debut might be round the corner in the remaining five matches of the league stage.

Out of contention for qualifying for IPL 2022 playoffs, providing chances to recruits should be the priority of the most successful IPL franchise. Apart from Tendulkar, Sharma might also hand a debut to Tamil Nadu all-rounder Sanjay Yadav in the days to come.

In his nascent two-match T20 career, Tendulkar has picked a couple of wickets at an average of 33.50, an economy rate of 9.57 and a strike rate of 21.